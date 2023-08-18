EPPD: 3 people injured in dog attack on I-494 exit ramp

A man, woman and 2-year-old were allegedly soliciting money at the end of an exit ramp from Interstate 494 onto Flying Cloud Drive when the attack occurred.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — An investigation is ongoing in Eden Prairie after police claim a dog jumped from a vehicle and attacked three people when they approached as the driver was stopped on an exit ramp.

According to a statement from the Eden Prairie Police Department (EPPD), a man, woman and 2-year-old were trying to solicit money from drivers at the end of an exit ramp from Interstate 494 onto Flying Cloud Drive Wednesday morning when the alleged attack occurred.

The statement said a Kia Sorento was stopped at the red light when the man approached, causing three dogs inside the vehicle to bark.

Authorities say as the man continued his approach, one of the dogs jumped from a window and allegedly chased all three individuals before biting them.

The statement goes on to say that as the dogs' owner opened their door in an effort to contain and control their pet, the other two dogs inside the Sorento also left the vehicle.

The statement said the woman was taken to the hospital in an ambulance and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, while the man and child arrived at the hospital separately. They were also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

EPPD said the dogs' owners are cooperating with investigators and the case remains active.

