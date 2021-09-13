Investigation ongoing after Eden Prairie police find body matching the description of missing runner

Mike Elhard, 39, was last seen near his home on Jackson Drive in Eden Prairie Monday morning.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — Eden Prairie Police say their investigation is ongoing after receiving reports that a body fitting the description of missing runner Mike Elhard was found Tuesday morning.

In a tweet, the department said they were notified the body of an adult male was found along Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail just after 7:50 a.m.

"No signs of foul play, but investigation is on-going," the post read.

The 39-year-old was last seen Monday morning when he left his home for a run on Jackson Drive, near Pioneer Trail and Franlo Road, at 10 a.m.

He was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, dark shorts, a black visor, black and white Brooks running shoes and an Apple watch.