Edina Fire Department rescues ducklings from drain

The city said roughly a dozen ducklings were stuck in the storm drain.
Credit: shaftinaction - stock.adobe.com

EDINA, Minn. — A family of ducks is whole again after several ducklings became trapped in a drain.

A video posted by the city of Edina shows the fire department responding to the call and carefully working to rescue roughly a dozen ducklings from a storm drain. 

Members of the department carefully lifted the drain cover before a member of the team climbed down into the drain and began handing up the ducklings one by one.

The video ends on a positive note as the ducklings' parent arrives to hopefully keep a better watch on her kids. 

