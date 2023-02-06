Edina Hornet to return as school's logo after district, artist reach private settlement

Michael Otto came up with the logo 40 years ago as part of a contest being put on by the booster club to help unite what was then known as Edina East and Edina West.

EDINA, Minn. — *Editor's note: The above video first aired on June 29, 2021 after the cease and desist letter was served.

The hornet logo is back at Edina High School after the district and the logo's artist reached a private settlement.

According to a press release from Edina Public Schools, as part of the settlement, the logo and related copyrights are "jointly owned by both parties."

"The settlement is designed to secure and protect future use and enjoyment of the Hornet in Edina Public Schools," the statement reads, in part. "While the parties had significantly different perspectives on the dispute, after years of royalty-free use of the logo, both parties recognized that finding common ground and a cooperated outcome benefited all stakeholders and their shared community, much more than ongoing litigation. The Hornet logo and related copyright rights are jointly owned by the parties."

Michael Otto came up with the logo 40 years ago as part of a contest being put on by the booster club to help unite what was then known as Edina East and Edina West. The student body selected Otto's logo out of a pool of 168 entries.

After the logo was selected, Otto said he wanted to protect the logo, so he copyrighted the image in 1981 and provided the high school rights to use the logo within limitations, including how the image is used. Otto claimed that the school district failed to inform him where the logo was being used, so he served the school a cease and desist letter.

"Both parties are pleased with this amicable resolution," the statement reads. "The terms of the settlement are confidential. The Parties look forward to the opportunity to use the Hornet logo to continue the 40+ years of legacy and pride built up with students, alumni and the community in the Horney logo."





