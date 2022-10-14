Edina students fall ill after taking part in spicy chip challenge

The seasoning on the chips uses a spicy combination of Carolina Reaper and Scorpion peppers.

EDINA, Minn. — Edina Public Schools is asking parents to speak to their kids about the dangers of a new spicy chip challenge, which has led to some students getting treated by school staff and paramedics.

Several students in Edina's South View Middle School grew ill after participating in the viral “One Chip Challenge”, which relies on risk-takers eating a chip from Austin, Texas-based chip-maker Paqui. The chips use a seasoning containing the 1.7 million Scoville Unit Carolina Reaper Pepper and the 1.2-million Scoville Unit Scorpion Pepper.

Also, the chips turn your tongue blue.

Students experienced difficulty breathing and others reported eye pain after being exposed to chip dust, according to a statement from the school district. An ambulance was called in and the school's health office's staff and paramedics evaluated the students, and ultimately found no severe allergic reactions, illnesses or injuries.

District officials say the student who brought the chips to school was disciplined according to district policy.

“Please speak with your children about the dangers of participating in this and other potentially harmful internet challenges. Attempting these challenges at school is unsafe and disruptive to student learning. Students who attempt such challenges at school will be disciplined according to district policy,” Edina Public Schools wrote in a note to parents Thursday.

The rules for the challenge call for interested parties to eat an entire chip, wait as long as possible before eating or drinking anything, then post their reaction on social media.

"Do not eat if you are sensitive to spicy foods, allergic to peppers, nightshades or capsaicin, or are pregnant or have any medical conditions. Keep out of reach of children," says a warning on Paqui's website.

