Edison High School in Minneapolis going remote after COVID-19 outbreak

Edison High School will temporarily shift its students to distance learning through early October.

A Minneapolis public high school is temporarily switching to distance learning after a "significant" number of students were exposed to COVID-19.

Edison High School will shift to distance learning on Wednesday, Minneapolis Public Schools said in a Tuesday press release. Students won't return to in-person classes until Oct. 6.

All athletic practices, games, in-school clubs and activities will be canceled during the distance learning period, a statement shared on Edison High School's website states. Homecoming, originally planned for Oct. 1, will be rescheduled.

MPS officials said the shift is due to a "significant" number of Edison students being exposed to other students who tested positive for the virus.

"Please note that while the number of COVID-positive students was not large, exposure is broad due to students moving from class to class at the high school level," an MPS spokesperson wrote in the release.

According to Edison High School's website, Wednesday will be a "transition day" in which teachers will post online assignments and students can pick up forgotten items. "Active" online teaching will begin on Thursday.

The school said it is working with the Minnesota Department of Health to minimize COVID-19 spread. Anyone who was exposed will be directly contacted.