Elderly man missing in St. Paul

ST PAUL, Minn. — St. Paul Police are asking for help finding a 93-year-old man who has been missing since Sunday.

The department posted a picture and description of Charles Taylor, who left home in his 2005 Lincoln Town Car, Minnesota license plate 093-JHX, and hasn't been seen since.

Taylor is described as 5-foot-6 and 185 pounds, unshaven with short gray hair. He was last seen wearing a thick shirt, tan pants and brown slippers.