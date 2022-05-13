Electric carshare service unveiled in Twin Cities

According to the company's website, the service is available now within a 35 square-mile service area that covers Minneapolis and St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A new, green carshare service is rolling into the Twin Cities.

Evie Carshare is partnering with the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul to provide people with an electric one-way carshare service with 100% renewably-powered vehicles.

The announcement was made Friday during a press conference with Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter, Sen. Tina Smith and officials with Evie.

“This exciting project is about creating opportunities for residents today while building the green infrastructure we’ll need for a competitive and sustainable future,” said Carter.

“Carshares continue to be an important way for people to have affordable access to transportation. Installing 70 new renewably-powered electric vehicle charging stations across the Twin Cities is an important investment in clean energy and an exciting way to expand sustainable transportation options,” said Sen. Smith. “Minnesota is leading in the transition to clean energy and this project shows a clean energy future is on the horizon.”

According to the company's website, Evie is working with HOURCAR and is available now within a 35 square-mile service area that covers Minneapolis and St. Paul. More than 170 vehicles will eventually arrive in the Twin Cities, as well as 70 charging locations, which will include 280 level two ports. The release goes on to say that 90% of the charging stations are in "areas of concern for environmental justice."

“This is an incredible opportunity to move Minneapolis and St. Paul forward to meet our clean energy goals,” said Frey. “Not only will the Evie Carshare vehicles and EV Spot Network support our community members and families who need access to additional transportation options, but will provide that transportation as 100% renewable, electric-powered vehicles. As we continue to battle the climate crisis at hand, intentional and innovative programs like this are great solutions for our community. I’m proud to be in this forward-thinking and collaborative partnership with Mayor Carter, the City of Saint Paul, Xcel Energy, and HOURCAR.”

According to the company's website, trips are billed by the minute, hour or day, and will automatically be adjusted to give customers the lowest price. Customers are charged a one-time $25 fee and can then sign up for memberships. For more information on how Evie works, click here.

