Attorney General Keith Ellison issues legal opinion on Minnesota's new restrictions on use of holds

Ellison's opinion says the new amendments don't limit the types of force if it's used to prevent bodily harm or death.

Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison clarified his interpretation of the recent amendments to statewide school discipline laws after school officers raised concerns about restrictions on the use of physical holds.

Ellison issued a legal opinion saying the amendments don't limit the types of force used if it's used to prevent bodily harm or death. However, if a physical hold is used, it must be considered "reasonable." Ellison went on to say that if there is no threat of bodily harm or death, then the school staff or agent should refrain from using any physical holds.

“Safety is essential for learning, and everyone in our schools — students, teachers, staff, administrators, (school resource officers), and families — wants to be safe and feel safe. The aims of the new amendments to our school-discipline laws are worthy," Ellison said in a statement. "I issued this opinion upon Commissioner (Willie) Jett’s request because it is important to provide clarity about the amendments’ scope. I thank everyone who brought this issue to the attention of my office and is contributing to the conversation and our shared goal of safety. Our working together is essential to ensuring that everyone in our schools can live with dignity, safety, and respect."

Last week, some school-based officers spoke out against the amendments, saying they curb their ability to do their job effectively. Jeff Potts, executive director of the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, wrote a letter to Gov. Tim Walz outlining the concerns of school resource officers (SROs).

“Prohibiting the most basic measure of safely restraining and controlling the aggressor in a fight severely impacts the SRO’s ability to intervene, stop the altercation, and protect everyone’s safety,” Potts wrote.

The disagreement comes as schools across the country grapple with a rise in disciplinary issues coupled with increased scrutiny on police since George Floyd’s murder. The St. Paul, Minneapolis and Hopkins districts eliminated armed police in school hallways in 2020. But Bloomington added police to three middle schools to supplement the officers that already patrol the district’s two high schools.

Brooklyn Park Police Chief Mark Bruly said that because of increasing hostility toward police, and the lack of clarity in the new law, some of his officers are refusing assignments in schools.

Minnesota Department of Education spokesman Kevin Burns said the agency will soon provide districts with guidance.

