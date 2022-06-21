1 killed, 1 injured after tree falls on camper in Douglas County

An emergency call from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary led police to a man and woman trapped in their camper Monday night.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minnesota — One person is dead and another hospitalized after storms brought down a tree in Douglas County Monday night.

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office, police received multiple reports of storm damage just after 11:00 p.m. Monday.

Closer to 11:40 p.m., a call came from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary. Police said a caller reported screams for help were coming from a camper after a tree fell on it.

When officers arrived to the campground, they found a camper with a man and woman trapped inside, according to police. North Ambulance Service and the Alexandria Fire Department both arrived to the area shortly after police, and helped to extract both people.

The woman was taken to Alomere Hospital in Alexandria. Officials haven't released any information about her condition as of Tuesday morning.

Unfortunately, police said the man was declared dead at the scene.

No further information about the incident has been released by officials as they continue their investigation.

MORE NEWS: University of Minnesota outlines additional safety investments

MORE NEWS: 2 men identified after dying in separate incidents on Minnesota River Sunday