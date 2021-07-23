Ely Blueberry/Arts Festival canceled after 'devastating' storm damage

Festival organizers said there were no injuries. Many northern Minnesota homes lost power from the storms.

ELY, Minn. — The remainder of a popular northern Minnesota festival has been canceled after stormy weather tore through the area Friday evening.

Organizers said Friday that the Ely Blueberry/Arts Festival, which would have run through Sunday, was canceled. Photos of Whiteside Park, where the festival was held, showed severe damage to booths, tents and trees.

Minnesota Power said Saturday morning that crews are still working to restore power to approximately 2,000 homes in the areas affected by the storms. The NBC affiliate in the area, KBJR, reports that most of the homes in Ely lost power Friday night.

"As devastating as the storm was, we are grateful there were no injuries," organizers wrote on the Ely Blueberry Festival's Facebook page.

However, festival organizers said some vendors "had complete losses, including merchandise." They thanked community members who helped vendors pack up.

Vendor Ryan Tischer, who was selling landscape photography prints at the festival, said nearly half the booths were destroyed.

As cleanup continued Saturday morning, festival organizers asked the public to avoid coming to Whiteside Park. They said keeping foot and vehicle traffic to a minimum will help the cleanup process go more smoothly.