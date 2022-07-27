Emergency crews at house explosion and fire in Hopkins

First responders are in a residential neighborhood after a home exploded and started on fire Wednesday morning.

HOPKINS, Minn. — Several emergency crews are in a Hopkins residential neighborhood for a house explosion that leveled the home.

Hopkins fire crews and police officers were called to the area of 2nd St. N and 21st Ave. N around 10:15 a.m. Wednesday after a report of the explosion and fire, according to a news release. MnDOT traffic cameras showed large plumes of smoke billowing above the area.

KARE 11 crews report that the house completely collapsed and was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Authorities have not yet said if anybody was inside the home.

The public is being told to stay away from the area. Authorities say updates will be provided when they become available.

Neighboring police and fire agencies are also helping at the scene.

Hopkins Fire Department is on site at a house fire on 21st. Please stay clear of the area as multiple public safety vehicles are needed to address the fire. Hopkins Police Department Posted by City of Hopkins - Government on Wednesday, July 27, 2022

This is a developing story. KARE 11 has a crew at the scene and will provide details as new information becomes available.

