Electrical company employee dies on the job in southern Minnesota

LE SUEUR, Minn. — A 23-year-old employee with the Minnesota Valley Electric Company was fatally run over by a skid loader while on the job Tuesday morning in Le Sueur County.

According to the county sheriff's office, Tanner Korey Dosch was riding in the bucket of a skid loader while working in the Electrical Power Line System along State Highway 99 near County Road 140. Officials say the skid loader was being driven by another MVEC employee when it went off the highway and into a ditch.

Authorities say they believe that's when Dosch's harness rope was ran over and he was pulled from the bucket.

Officials say despite lifesaving efforts by both co-workers and first responders, Dosch died at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Minnesota Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

