Employees evacuated following large warehouse fire in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis fire crews responded to a large warehouse fire near the 400 block of 35th Avenue Northeast Friday evening.

Officials tweeted out the fire a little after 5 p.m. and say the building's central three-story tower is fully engulfed in flames, with multiple partial wall collapses reported.

As of 5:24 p.m. Minneapolis Fire are calling it a "defensive fire," with no crews permitted inside the building.

Authorities say all employees within the building were evacuated and no injuries have been reported at this time.

The building contains scrap metal, sheet metal, and used appliances, according to Minneapolis Fire.

Xcel Energy and CenterPoint Energy have disabled utilities surrounding the warehouse.

Crews continue to battle the fire.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.

Structure Fire - 400 block 35th Ave NE. Crews are on scene at a large warehouse with fire showing from the center of the roof. Crews setting up for a defensive exterior attack. Reported that all people have exited the building. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 26, 2021