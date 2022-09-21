x
Engineer assaulted with a knife on train

Police say a 42-year-old man was taken into custody after the train came to a moving stop near Sartell.
Credit: Артем Константинов - stock.adobe.com

SAUK RAPIDS, Minn. — A railroad engineer was transported to a hospital after being assaulted Tuesday morning by a man with a knife in the cab of the train.

According to officials, the assault occurred in Sauk Rapids just before 8:20 a.m. near the intersection of Benton Drive and First Avenue North. Police say a 42-year-old man climbed onto the Santa Fe Burling Northern train and entered its cab, where he assaulted the engineer.

The engineer was able to escape the cab and jumped off the moving train, which rolled to a stop near Sartell.

The engineer was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with "non-life threatening injuries," according to authorities, and the 42-year-old man was taken into custody.

