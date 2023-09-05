Enhanced warnings installed approaching I-35 construction zone near Faribault

The improvements follow a handful of serious incidents in or near the work zone this summer, including one that claimed two lives.

Most motorists won't be surprised by the highway construction zone on I-35 near Faribault after upgrades to raise driver awareness of the work zone.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) says new, larger messaging signs have been installed both north and south of Faribault well in advance of the construction zone so motorists won't be surprised by slowing or stopping traffic. The 10 portable signs were installed Aug. 31 to replace more conventional signs with flashers. They are placed every six miles in advance of the work zone and are triggered automatically by sensors that monitor vehicle speeds.

MnDOT contractors will also be installing temporary rumble strips on I-35 to alert drivers who may have missed the large warning signs.

While a news release from MnDOT did not specify why the enhanced warning signs and rumble strips are being installed, at least two recent incidents suggest improvements were needed. Two people were killed Aug. 25 in a multi-vehicle crash involving a semi, a pickup truck and a car in the northbound lanes of I-35 just south of Faribault.

The victims were identified as 57-year-old Matthew Henry Hansen and Cimberly Ellen Hansen, 56, both from Urbandale, Iowa.

And in July, the Minnesota State Patrol reported multiple incidents involving a number of vehicles including one involving two semis on July 12 that led to a driver being airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

MnDOT says that while road projects can be an inconvenience, safety in construction zones is of the utmost importance for both drivers and workers. Those behind the wheel are urged to heed these reminders:

Obey posted speed limits . The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300.

. The fine for speeding in a work zone is $300. Drive undistracted. Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – and even eating –while in work zones.

Avoid using cell phones, mobile devices, adjusting the radio – and even eating –while in work zones. Move over. Give workers room to safely complete their work.

Give workers room to safely complete their work. Be patient. Expect delays, especially during peak travel times.

Expect delays, especially during peak travel times. Do the zipper merge .

Avoid making unnecessary lane changes.

Never enter a road blocked with barriers or cones.

Expect work zones to constantly change. Day to day you could experience lane shifts, closures, narrower lanes, moving workers and vehicles.

