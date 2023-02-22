Fire crews battle fire at Erbert & Gerbert's, Bergquist Imports in Cloquet

Crews were able to put out a portion of the fire, but couldn’t reach all of the burning areas.

CLOQUET, Minn. — Two Cloquet businesses are ablaze Wednesday night as local crews work to extinguish the flames.

Cloquet Area Fire District firefighters were sent to fight a fire in the back of Erbert & Gerbert’s, located at 1414 MN-33 just before 4:20 p.m. Crews were able to put out a portion of the fire, but couldn’t reach all of the burning areas, according to a Facebook post by Cloquet Area Fire District.

The crews have adjusted their strategy due to a weakened roof structure and heavy snow.

Carlton Fire, Esko Fire, Air Guard Fire, St. Louis County rescue squads, Cloquet police and the City of Cloquet Water and Street Department have also assisted with the effort.

All of the building’s occupants were able to exit and there are currently no reports of injuries to either the occupants or firefighters.

Units are expected to be on the scene throughout the night.

