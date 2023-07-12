ERO St. Paul arrests, removes fugitive wanted in Mexico robbery

ST PAUL, Minn. — Members of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's ERO St. Paul Field Office arrested and removed a fugitive wanted in a Mexico robbery, according to officials.
A press release from ICE said ERO (Enforcement and Removal Operations) officers escorted Saul Ceniceros Santoyo from the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to Loredo International Airport (Texas) on Tuesday, before transferring him to Mexican authorities Wednesday.
"Removing potentially dangerous foreign fugitives from our communities is an important part of maintaining public safety," said ERO St. Paul Field Office Director Peter Berg in a press release. "ERO St. Paul will continue to pursue dangerous individuals and organizations who infringe our public safety."
The ERO St. Paul Fugitive Operations Team arrested Ceniceros on May 5 during a targeted operation, where they learned of his outstanding warrant in Mexico.
ERO St. Paul oversees offices in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Nebraska.
