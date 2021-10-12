Have you seen this bird? Eurasian eagle owl escapes Minnesota Zoo

Gladys flew off during a routine training and exercise session earlier in October.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo is searching its grounds and asking for the public's help after one of its owls flew the coop.

Zoo officials say a Eurasian eagle owl named Gladys flew off into a tree during a routine exercise and training session earlier in October.

Staff have been tracking her around the Zoo's heavily-forested grounds and think she's probably still there. However, the Zoo is asking for the public's help in keeping an eye out for the large missing fowl.

In a post to the Zoo's social media accounts, staff said Gladys doesn't pose a threat to public safety. The Zoo is working with local wildlife authorities to find her.

If you see a bird that looks like Gladys, the Zoo is asking you to call your local police department.

According to conservation nonprofit The Peregrine Fund, Eurasian eagle owls like Gladys are some of the world's largest owls. They're thought to live up to 20 years in the wild.

This post from the Minnesota Zoo's Twitter account shows another Eurasian eagle owl, Orville, in flight.