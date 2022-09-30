Park Center High School football game evacuated after 'disruption' in stands

Principal Heather Miller-Cink said the disruption led to someone yelling that there was a weapon, but school officials and police found no evidence of a weapon.

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. — Police say a Friday night's homecoming football game at Park Center High School against SMB was evacuated as a precaution after "unruly juveniles" started a disruption in the stands.

In a letter to students and staff, Park Center High School principal Heather Miller-Cink said the disruption led to an unknown person yelling that there was a weapon, prompting many students to flee the stands. The letter went on to say that staff and law enforcement found no evidence of a weapon on site.

"The safety and well-being of students is our highest priority," the letter reads in part. "Please know that weapons of any kind are prohibited at school and school-related events. Serious consequences will result if this is ignored."

Brooklyn Park police say they responded to the game at around 7 p.m. after school staff members identified the juveniles in the stands, and then asked for additional units to help clear the stands.

The situation comes one week after two men were shot near Friday night's prep football game at Richfield High School's Spartan Stadium, which prompted officials to stop the game and have everyone evacuate.

