Experts concerned about vaccine hesitancy for COVID-19, approaching cold/flu season

MINNEAPOLIS — After historically low levels of the flu during the COVID-19 pandemic, experts anticipate it's return this winter.

"We do recognize that this is high viral season, because people are more out and about," said Dr. Madeleine Gagnon, Vice Chief of Staff with Gillette Children's Specialty Healthcare.

Dr. Gagnon says they're seeing a rise in viral illnesses across the board, as COVID continues to cause concerns.

"Unfortunately, our vaccines are helping us in saving lives, we're seeing decreased hospitalizations and death, but it has not nailed that transmission like we would want to," she said.

As seen in Europe, recently, where a new COVID wave is causing cases and hospitalizations to rise.

"What's going on in Europe looks like it's beginning to increase," said Dr. Frank Rhame, with Allina Health.

At a recent event, Dr. Anthony Fauci issued a warning, telling Americans "to not let their guards down." He also addressed the potential for a new, more dangerous COVID variant emerging this winter, as concerns of vaccine fatigue and confusion over the latest booster linger.

"We are not doing a good job of getting people to accept the bivalent booster, some don't even know about it," said Dr. Rhame.

In the end, as the winter season slowly approaches, experts say getting a booster can help save lives.

"Because you really don't want to give this to granny, that's a good reason to get as much vaccine in you as you can, so you don't give it to vulnerable people that are your friends and family," said Dr. Rhame.

