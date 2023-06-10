Experts say they're seeing more reports of stink bugs

This is the time of year when stink bugs migrate indoors to escape the cold.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — If you think the stink bug population is especially bad this fall, you're not alone.

Dr. Mohammed El Damir is an entomologist with Adam's Pest Control. He believes a hot dry summer gave brown marmorated stink bugs an ideal setting to grow.

"We have many people calling us about stinkbugs this year," said El Damir. "So big volume indicates the presence. This year we have hot weather. Increasing temperature will increase the amount of food that stink bugs feed on."

"They are terrible this year!" wrote Angie E. on the Facebook page 'Grow with KARE.'

"In the fall, these insects are coming into our homes to overwinter," said Emily Althoff, a PhD student in forest entomology at the University of Minnesota. "They're looking for somewhere warm to spend the colder months, like many of us."

Experts say the best preventative measure is to ensure your home is sealed and there are no openings for bugs.

"Make sure the screen in your windows don't have holes in them or caulking places that you might need to seal up," said Althoff.

If stink bugs have already infiltrated your home, the best methods to eliminate them include vacuuming and putting them in soapy water.

When squished, the bugs will emit an odor. It's the same odor they emit when threatened. A common misconception is that they attract more bugs when squished.

El Damir said if we continue to see hot, dry summers the problem can get worse. He emphasizes that while stink bugs are harmless to humans, they can be extremely harmful to crops.

For more information on the brown marmorated stink bug click here.

Watch more local news: