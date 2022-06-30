Explosion reported near U of M campus, nearby buildings being evacuated

Officials with Minneapolis Fire say the cause is more likely due to a flammable gas spill rather than natural gas in the sewer.

MINNEAPOLIS — Several buildings on the University of Minnesota campus are being evacuated due to an explosion and fire at a nearby residence.

Officials say they're evacuating buildings on University Avenue between 15th Avenue Southeast and 19th Ave. SE — the heart of Fraternity Row — while they investigate a fire in the basement of a building on the 1700 block of University Ave.

Buildings between 15th Ave. SE and Oak Street SE, as well as Pillsbury Drive SE to 4th Street SE are also being evacuated, according to university officials. A temporary shelter has been set up at Northrop Auditorium.

BREAKING: Evacuations underway on University Ave after reports of a “gas main explosion” near the U of M. We’re gathering details but emergency officials are evacuating multiple buildings around the area. @KARE11 pic.twitter.com/0Nq3UkExYY — Dave Peterlinz (@DPet_KARE11News) June 30, 2022

Officials with Minneapolis Fire say the cause is more likely due to a flammable gas spill rather than natural gas in the sewer. Fire officials added that they've also received reports that the explosion blew manhole covers from the streets.

No injuries have been reported but authorities are asking people to continue to avoid the area.

Fire crews responded to a fire in a 3 story building located on the 1700 block of University Ave SE. Upon arrival crews found fire in the basement. Crews laid lines to extinguish the fire and search. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) June 30, 2022

U of M Twin Cities: REQUESTING ALL RESIDENTS EVACUATE THE 17TH AVE RESIDENCE HALL / 326 17TH AVE SE DUE TO STRUCTURE FIRE AT NEARBY RESIDENCE AND POSSIBLE NATURAL GAS LEAK/ISSUES — UMN Public Safety (@UMNpublicsafety) June 30, 2022

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

