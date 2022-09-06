Fair's opinion poll finds more support for sports gambling, recreational pot

The annual, unscientific and informal survey is offered to fairgoers inside the Education Building.

FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — The results of an annual, unscientific survey at the Minnesota State Fair show growing support for recreational marijuana and gambling on sports.

Every summer fairgoers are offered to take the House of Representatives State Fair Opinion Poll when they stop by the House booth inside the Education Building.

This year more than 61% of the polltakers said they would legalize the recreational use of marijuana for those ages 21 and over, while 30.2% opposed legalization, according to a news release.

When the same question was asked last year, 58.3% said they supported recreational pot and 34.1% were against it.

This year, 44.2% of people said they supported legalization and regulation of gambling on professional and collegiate sports, while 40% opposed it.

Last year, 40.7% would legalize it, while 40.3% opposed the legalization of gambling in the state.

The 12-question poll is conducted by the nonpartisan House Public Information Services.

The poll also found "wide support for increasing the penalties for those who disrupt youth sporting events (84.4% in favor), exempting all Social Security benefits from state taxes (77.5% in support) and requiring high school students to take a civics and personal finance class in order to graduate (90% in favor)," according to the news release.