Fall Out Boy set to rock Target Center in April

MINNEAPOLIS — After crisscrossing Europe this fall and winter, Grammy-nominated band Fall Out Boy will embark on a stateside tour of nearly two dozen U.S. cities.

The So Much For (2our) Dust, which follows the band's worldwide So Much For (Tour) Dust run, kicks off in Portland, Oregon on Feb. 28.

The multi-platinum-selling band behind "Sugar, We're Going Down," "Thnks fr th Mmrs," and their 2023 remake of "We Didn't Start the Fire," will wrap things up in Minneapolis at the Target Center on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

Jimmy Eat World will join the band at all shows throughout the nationwide tour, and The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, Games We Play and CARR will appear at select shows throughout the run.

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 13 at 9:30 a.m. local time; General admission goes on sale Friday, Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. local time.

Shows on So Much For (Tour) Dust, which wrapped up in North America back on Aug. 6, have featured a now social media-famous Magic 8 Ball, which the band used to surprise crowds with songs they've never played live before.

