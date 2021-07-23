Crane collapse damages building under construction, knocks out power

The power outage affected nearly 900 customers near Lexington, on a day with temperatures in the mid-90s.

CIRCLE PINES, Minn. — A construction crane fell over onto power lines and portions of an apartment building still partially under construction Friday at 9001 Griggs Avenue in the suburb of Lexington.

Aerial footage from Sky 11 showed portions of the crane had damaged the top floors of an unfinished wing of the building.

According to Xcel Energy, nearly 900 customers in the areas of Blaine, Circle Pines and Lexington were left without power after the collapse. Power was expected to be restored by mid-afternoon.

A small grass wildfire was also reported due to the downed power lines but was quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported.