Familiar face of Minnesota's COVID-19 response reflects on career ahead of retirement

Kris Ehresmann is the MN Dept. of Health's infectious disease director and has worked for the agency for 33 years.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Throughout the pandemic, public health experts like Kris Ehresmann have been there to guide us, becoming a name and face to count on.

Long before COVID-19, her career with the Minnesota Department of Health spanned decades. Now, in a few short days, she's stepping down from her role as the infectious disease director.

"What is a word you would use to describe the last two years in particular?" asked KARE 11's Jennifer Hoff.

"It's kind of a combination of exhaustion and exhilaration."

Called an "architect," Ehresmann helped shape Minnesota's response to COVID-19 — one full of ups and downs, from the politicization of public health to the first vaccines.

"That was, and has been, a shocking reality for us," said Ehresmann about how public health has been politicized.

"My hope is as the intensity of COVID subsides, that public health will be able to go back to its original mission, which is to protect, maintain and improve the health of our communities, and we can do that in an apolitical way."

She also recognized administering vaccines less than a year after the first case was discovered in the state.

"There were so many people across Minnesota I never have met, never will meet, who wrote notes to say 'Thank you, we appreciate what you're doing. Your team is fabulous and they made a difference,' and that more than made up for the difficult comments," said Ehresmann.

Ehresmann is no stranger to the spotlight at MDH, an agency she started working for 33 years ago.

"I think for all of us in public health, we mark time by different outbreaks," said Ehresmann who first remembered the onset of meningitis in Mankato in 1997.

She also made note of smallpox planning in 2003, the influenza pandemic in 2009, the Ebola response in 2014, followed by a measles outbreak in 2017 and tuberculosis in 2018.

"Then, there would be a little bit of a break to do our normal work," said Ehresmann. "What we have not had for the last two years is a break."

"Did the pandemic play into your decision to retire?" asked Hoff.

"You know, it didn't and it did."

Ehresmann says her mom and her mother-in-law died within days of one another five years ago, a somber reminder that life is short.

"Certainly, I'm pretty tired as well, and that just reinforced that it made sense to take some time now," said Ehresmann. "I want to make sure my optimism, my hope and things I think are core to my person, are still there despite COVID."

Despite the hardships, Ehresmann is staying true to herself and discovering new ways to cope, living more lighthearted along the way with some laughs.

"I never swore before and I did learn to swear in COVID, and it actually felt kind of good," said Ehresmann. "There's something about it that really allows you to release some emotions."

Ehresmann's last day on the job is Wednesday, Feb. 2.

Watch more local news: