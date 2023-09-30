Families carry on tradition with KARE 11's Family Mile

Hundreds of kids crossed the finish line, often running ahead of parents.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon Weekend already has started off with some great moments.

For years, KARE 11 has sponsored the family-friendly mile run.

On Saturday, families with their little ones lined up at the start line. After KARE 11 meteorologist John Zeigler reminded folks of the heat and to stay hydrated, families were off.

"This is our eighth year," said Melissa Bleecker, who was with her husband, son and daughter. "We've done it since they were in the diaper dash."

"My parents are slower than us," said 6-year-old Madeline Bleecker.

"My sister won the last two races and I'm going to win this time!!" said 8-year-old Matt Bleecker.

"It was a lot of fun and I think we make a good team!" said Oliver to his dad, Dan Boody, after he happily received his medal.

"We have fun together don't we?" replied Dan.

Paul Muturi's sister and wife cheered him on as he finished a 5k run.

"We are very happy, we are proud of him," said Caroline Thiongo, his sister. "He just moved here from Dubai."

"It's my first medal in the us," said Muturi after he crossed the finish line. "I will cherish this."

