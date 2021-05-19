Family: 6-year-old granddaughter of activist KG Wilson dies after being shot

The little girl, 6-year-old Aniya Allen, was fatally wounded Monday night while eating McDonald's in her family's car.

MINNEAPOLIS — A little girl shot in the head during a hail of bullets has died of her injuries, the latest deadly incident to take place in a community angry over the violence and searching for solutions.

Her mother confirmed the death of 6-year-old Aniya Allen to KARE 11's Lou Raguse Wednesday afternoon outside Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis. Earlier, Minneapolis police insisted the hospital told them the child was still officially alive, but were uncertain of her status.

Aniya was eating McDonald's in the back seat of her family's car on the 3500 block of Penn Ave. N. in north Minneapolis on Monday evening when shots rang out, and she was struck. Family rushed her to Hennepin Healthcare, where family confirms she died early Wednesday.

Aniya is the granddaughter of prominent peace activist KG Wilson, who on Tuesday spoke with reporters about the anger and hurt he feels after working for decades to end the cycle of violence on the north side, only to have his beloved Aniya become a victim.

"My family is hurting. I have done nothing but try to help families for many years," Wilson told KARE 11's Lou Raguse. "And the person who shot my grandchild, if you’re watching this, if something had happened to you, I would have been there for you or your family. So if you can find it in your heart to turn yourself in, you could get forgiveness from me."

Aniya was the 20th child shot in Minneapolis so far in 2021, and the third in just a few weeks. Violent crime is up overall, nearly 10% from this time last year. Her fatal shooting follows three days of gun violence across Minneapolis that ended with six people injured and one man's death. One of the people injured on Saturday was a young girl playing on a trampoline with other children at a birthday party when she was shot by a person in a red four-door Ford.

That child, identified as 8-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith, suffered injuries so severe that Minneapolis police officers rushed her to the hospital via squad instead of waiting for an ambulance.