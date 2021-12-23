Family desperate for return of missing teen

Her mother says 16-year-old Jymirah Chatman of Brooklyn Park has struggled with mental issues in the past. The teen was last seen the night of Dec. 19.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The family of a teen missing since last weekend is asking for help in locating her.

Sixteen-year-old Jymirah Chatman was last seen late Sunday, Dec.16. Her mother says the Brooklyn Park teen has a history of mental health issues, and her family is praying for her return home.

Jymirah is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and her hair in dreadlocks. She might be wearing a black coat with a pink fur hood, and traveling with her saxophone.

Her family says Jymirah could be playing outside, in skyways downtown, or "anywhere where she may gather an audience." If you see her, or know of her whereabouts, the family is asking you to contact law enforcement immediately.