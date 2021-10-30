'He had massive potential': Friends mourn loss of 23-year-old in Farmington triple homicide

23-year-old Scott Maloney was killed, along with his mother and father, by his 26-year-old older brother, according to court documents.

FARMINGTON, Minn. — Andrew Olson is still in shock that his best friend was killed. Just recently, he was playing video games with 23-year-old Scott, who goes by "Scotty," Maloney. Now, the friend who's been by his side since sixth grade is gone.

"I just have no idea how something like this could happen," said 23-year-old Olson, of Lakeville. "He had massive potential."

Olson, who attended Valley Middle School Scott Maloney, said his friend was creative, kind and talented.

"He had that warm personality," Olson said. "Everyone just loved being around him."

Wednesday night, police discovered the bodies of Scott Maloney and his parents, Tracy and Jack, at a home in Farmington, according to court documents. A criminal complaint said Scott's 26-year-old brother, Blake, answered the door when police came for a welfare check and admitted to killing his three family members. Blake Maloney killed his father and brother with an AR-15 rifle and killed his mother with a hammer, according to prosecutors.

Olson, who lived with the Maloneys for over a year, said the situation is "beyond comprehension."

"Nobody saw this coming," said Olson. "It was so severe and intense."

Olson said Maloney had big dreams to be a filmmaker.

"I know that if Scotty were given the chance to live a life, he would’ve done great things, and I’ve known that about him," Olson said. "I’ve always known that about him. He had massive potential. His writing actually was really amazing; unfortunately, most of it will never see the light of day now. But he was an extremely talented and creative human being and a very loving friend."

Another friend, Devonte Holman, said it's been extremely difficult for those close to the family to process.

"A very hard time for all of us," said Holman. "Scott's been one of my best friends since we were 13. I've know Blake just as long, and I can certainly say I would have never expected something like this to happen."

Olson says the Maloney parents were both very loving individuals. Though Tracy and Jack Maloney were divorced, Tracy would stop over at the home to visit her sons often.

"[Tracy] was amazing," Olson said. "She would come by multiple times out of the week to bring them treats and cook them food and just to be there for them. His mother was absolutely amazing."

Jack worked for UPS, according to Olson, and made time for his sons often.