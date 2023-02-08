Family hires law firm after Ricky Cobb II fatally shot by state trooper

Cobb was pulled over for not having tail lights illuminated, and trooper Ryan Londregan discharged his weapon after a struggle.

MINNEAPOLIS — The family of Ricky Cobb II has retained a legal firm specializing in civil rights cases two weeks after he was fatally shot on the shoulder of I-94 by a Minnesota state trooper.

Cobb was killed early the morning of July 31 during a struggle with troopers after he was pulled over for not having taillights illuminated on his vehicle. The state patrol says troopers who pulled him over learned he was wanted in Ramsey County in connection with a felony-level violation. Documents from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office show it was in violation of a no-contact order.

Bodycam video shows the encounter escalating, with Cobb eventually putting the car in drive. The trooper closest to him reached into his car, appearing to try to unbuckle his seatbelt while the trooper on the passenger side, later identified as Ryan Londregan, pulled his gun and fired.

On Monday, the Strom Law Firm announced that civil rights attorneys Bakari Sellers and Harry Daniels as well as F. Clayton Tyler have been retained by Cobb's family. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the events that led to Cobb's death, and some have questioned whether that presents a conflict of interest as the agency operates under the same umbrella as the state patrol.

“We welcome a swift, transparent and independent investigation,” Sellers said. “Mr. Cobb’s family and his memory deserve at least that much.”

“This is the same old song we see time and time again,” Daniels said. “Well, we’re not here to sing along. We’re here for justice.”

Cobb's family has met with both Gov. Tim Walz and Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, who will likely make the decision on whether criminal charges are filed against Trooper Londregan and his colleagues.

