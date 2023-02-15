Family honoring Alex Becker for National Act of Kindness Day on Feb. 17

ST PAUL, Minn. — Some memories are unforgettable.



"Christmas Eve, before we went to bed, I took a picture of them," said Tara Becker, while looking at a photo collage shared at her son's funeral.



For Tara Becker, one memory is this photo on a collage showing her 22-year-old son Alex with his siblings during happier times.



"This right here is the last picture of them together," said Tara.



Alex's life was tragically stripped away back on December 27. He was on his way home from work when he was shot and killed just steps away from his mother's home.



"Losing Alex is not just a loss to our family, it's a loss to our community, to our state, just kind of person he was, if he was a part of your life he made your life better, and not having him there makes it a lot worse," she said.



But instead of focusing on the tragedy.



"I didn't want his memory, to be about the senseless thing that happened to him," she said.



His family wanted to do something to honor his life - for National Act of Kindness Day on February 17th.



"The 'Act of Kindness' was the first thing that resonated with me, it was who Alex was," she said.