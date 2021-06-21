'Shocked and saddened' | Family identifies weekend shooting victim as St. Cloud State University professor

According to the police department's original release, Ward was shot in a "random incident" Sunday morning on Island View Drive.

ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The man who was shot and killed in what police believe was a "random incident" Sunday morning has been identified by family as a St. Cloud State University professor.

The St. Cloud Police Department said Monday that the man was identified as was 68-year-old Edward Ward of St. Cloud. According to the police department's original release, Ward was shot in a "random incident" Sunday morning on Island View Drive.

Police arrested a suspect at around 7 a.m. Sunday, whom they said admitted to shooting Ward. The police department said there are no known connections between the suspect and Ward or the neighborhood. As of early Monday afternoon, charges had not been announced. KARE 11 doesn't typically identify suspects until they've been charged.

In a statement given to KARE 11, Ward's family said they are "shocked and saddened by the murder of our beloved Ed."

The family said Ward was a "gentle, quiet, and intelligent man" who was a professor at St. Cloud State University for over 30 years. His greatest love was his family. Ward left behind two adult children and his lifelong partner.

St. Cloud State University also issued a statement about Ward's death.