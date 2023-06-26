'We don't feel safe there anymore' | Family of 8-year-old St. Paul girl hit by bullets hoping to relocate

"She still has bullets inside her because it was close to her spine, so they felt it was too dangerous to remove it," said Lauren's mother.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Family members of an 8-year-old girl shot in St. Paul last week say she is still full of light and joy while she recovers in the hospital, even telling everyone to be strong for her.

"She has a long recovery," said her mother.

Her mother, who wanted to remain anonymous, says daughter Lauren was outside playing with friends and family on a playground outside their home on Bradley Street in St. Paul last Tuesday when bullets went flying.

"I was sitting on the porch when she was on the playground," Lauren's mother said. "Hurt, wondering why."

Lauren was hit four times: twice in her neck, her cheek, and back.

"She still has bullets inside her because it was close to her spine, so they felt it was too dangerous to remove it, unless otherwise down the line," the girl's mother said.

Neighbors told KARE 11 several people were outside the home just after 10 p.m. when the shots were fired.

"The shots would have come from the street area and directed to the home," St. Paul Police Sgt. Mike Ernster told KARE 11.

Lauren has since undergone several surgeries and has a long road to recovery ahead. But now, her family is making plans to find another home.

"We don't feel safe there anymore, so we have to move, and I just moved there, so now we have to move again," said Lauren's mother. "She don't want to go back to the house."

While Lauren continues her long road to recovery.

"It's going to be a while before she can eat because she had surgeries on her mouth," she said. "Just taking it day-by-day, just taking it one day at a time," she said.

A GoFundMe account was created to help the family with expenses and relocation funds.

Saint Paul PD says they are still investigating but so far, there have been no arrests.

Watch more local news: