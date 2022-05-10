Family of Daniel Santulli settles civil lawsuit with all 23 defendants following hazing incident

The news comes as Santulli remains in the hospital, following an October hazing incident at University of Missouri that left him with brain damage.

COLUMBIA, Mo. — The family of a Daniel Santulli, of Eden Prairie, has settled its civil lawsuit against 23 defendants after a University of Missouri hazing incident was alleged to have left the young man with brain injuries — according to NBC affiliate KOMU.

KOMU reports Santulli family attorney David Bianchi intends to file more lawsuits in relation to the incident, even as this phase of the civil case is coming to a close.

"This is a horrible thing that happened to Danny," Bianchi says. "It's gratifying to know that we've got 23 settlements, which will help him going forward, but there's more work to be done. And we're gonna take care of Danny, the best we can for as long as it takes."

Financial information pertaining to the settlements has not been made available at this time, though KOMU reports Santulli's medical bills top $1.8 million.

The settlements will still need to undergo an approval process and presiding Judge Joshua Devine says this could take roughly 60 days.

KOMU reports the Boone County Prosecutor's Office could still opt to file criminal charges.

The University of Missouri previously proposed disciplinary sanctions against 13 students as part of its investigation into the October fraternity pledge party that left Santulli with brain injuries.

Federal student privacy law keeps the school from naming the students or providing details about the disciplinary decisions, but the sanctions could include suspension or expulsion, the university said in a statement on May 5.

The students will have the option to contest the proposed sanctions at a hearing and can appeal any sanctions, the university said.

The university’s action comes months after Santulli was found in cardiac arrest inside a car at University Hospital in Columbia on Oct. 20 after a pledge party at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity. A university police investigation found that Santulli and other Phi Gamma Delta pledges were forced to drink dangerous amounts of alcohol.

A lawsuit filed on Santulli's behalf says the pledges were each forced to drink a bottle of hard liquor. The national fraternity and university both suspended the Missouri chapter following Santulli’s hospitalization.

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist: