'Nothing in life prepares you for this' | Madeline Kingsbury's family releases statement as search continues

The young mother was last seen on March 31 after she and the father of her children dropped their kids off at daycare.

WINONA, Minn. — Nearly two weeks after 26-year-old Madeline Kingsbury disappeared after dropping her children off at daycare, Kingsbury's family says they're not giving up hope that they'll find her.

In a statement released on Wednesday, April 12, the family said they're "overwhelmed by the dedication and tangible expressions of love demonstrated by the huge circle of warriors she unknowingly gathered around her."

"We're private people finding ourselves thrust into the national limelight at the most traumatic time in our lives," the family said. "We don't seek to draw attention to ourselves but... want everyone everywhere to know about Madeline so we can reunite her with her children."

Kingsbury was last seen on the morning of March 31 after she and the father of her children returned to their residence after dropping their kids off at daycare.

Winona Police have ended their large-scale, organized searches for Maddi, but said Wednesday that they're continuing to conduct "targeted searches" in Winona and Fillmore Counties.

"We have drafted and served numerous search warrants as part of our search efforts," the department said. Anyone with information or tips for police can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Police also shared Wednesday that the van Maddi was last seen in has been taken and processed for evidence.

The department added that it hasn't released additional information about the case because of the risk it could jeopardize the investigation and potential charges for the person or people responsible. "We understand just how much the community wants answers... we are asking everyone to be patient as the investigation unfolds."

Over the weekend, more than 2,000 volunteers turned out to search for Maddi in remote areas of Winona and Fillmore Counties in what was the largest organized search ever held in that part of the state.

People living in Norway Township, Preble Township, northern Newburg Township, eastern Holt Township, and eastern Amherst Township are asked to search their acreage, wooded property, outbuildings, vehicles and trails for anything unusual.

"Check your cameras, surveillance cameras, doorbell cameras and your trail cameras," Fillmore County Sheriff John DeGeorge said last week. "You know your properties better than we do."

"We will continue to search for Madeline. Will will not give up and our family will come out the other side of this forever changed but forever grateful for the tireless dedication of so many helpers," Kingsbury's family said.

