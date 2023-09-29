Family says mother fatally hit by car died a hero

Her family says she saved her two children crossing the street with her.

MINNEAPOLIS — The siblings of a mom fatally struck by a car in Minneapolis said she died while protecting her kids.

Annalee Wright, 36, was identified as the mother who died last Friday after being struck by a vehicle.

Her 14-year-old daughter and 6-year-old son were injured but were released from the hospital.

"Annalee was a force to be reckoned with," said her sister, Marian. "She made sure her kids had a fulfilling life."

According to Annalee's brother, Billy Wright, she was getting off the bus stop with her children.

"My sister seen the car coming, pushed my niece and nephew, her kids, out of the way," he said. "She's a hero, she's always been a hero."

Police say the driver only had a permit, no license.

Her siblings say Annalee knew pain. She dealt with health issues and lost a child when he was only 14.

They said another child had a birthday after his mother died. Annalee had presents hiding in the closet and a cake ordered.

"She has the biggest heart," said Billy.

Her family said they are in need of assistance to help with her three children and costs to clear her apartment. You can donate to their GoFundMe here.

