'She had a pure heart': Family remembers Northfield teen hit, killed while riding bike

Melanie Valencia, 14, was hit by a car while riding her bicycle to soccer practice in Northfield last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORTHFIELD, Minnesota — The Northfield community is mourning the loss of Melanie Valencia.

The 14-year-old girl was hit by a car while riding her bicycle to soccer practice last Tuesday.

"She had a pure heart," her father, Abraham Rosas, said.

Just after 6 p.m. on Aug. 2, Melanie was riding her bike to a captains' practice at the soccer fields — just a few blocks from her home — when a car hit her on Jefferson Parkway at the intersection with Afton Street.

According to the Northfield Police Department, the driver — an 18-year-old man from Northfield — is cooperating with officers while they investigate the crash.

Melanie was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center to be treated for her injuries. She was taken off life support on Thursday night.

"She was my life. She was my whole life. She was my reason to live," said Alma Rosas, Melanie's mother.

Melanie was known as a standout soccer player. Her family said she always loved the sport but became more serious about it a few years ago.

"I asked her what she wanted to do. If she just wanted to play for fun, play to compete, or what did she want to do. She told me... she wanted to be somebody in the sport. She wanted to play professional. So I said, 'Okay, we've got a lot of work to do ahead of us,'" recalled Abraham, who used to coach soccer.

The father-daughter duo became very close in the years that followed. Melanie's hard work led to her being named captain on her summer team with the Northfield Soccer Association.

She was going into her freshman year at Northfield High School and was excited to play soccer at the school.

The Northfield community is mourning the loss of Melanie Valencia. The 14-year-old was hit by a car while riding her bicycle to soccer practice last week.



"She had a pure heart," her father, Abraham Rosas, said. @kare11 at 6. pic.twitter.com/CawFX9UvvR — Heidi Wigdahl (@HeidiWigdahl) August 8, 2022

Coach Brent Kivell, who set up a GoFundMe page for the family said, "Without a doubt Melanie was one of the most talented players I have ever had the pleasure to coach. But her talent on the field paled in comparison to the person she was off the field. She was kind, courteous, respectful and encouraging."

Alma said about her daughter, "Melanie wanted to take care of me so she was trying the hardest at whatever it was."

Melanie was one of four siblings. Her brother, AJ Rosas, said she motivated him to get in shape.

"Melanie being strong and a healthy young lady, I felt like I also wanted to be strong and healthy," AJ said.

The whole family was also able to bond during a recent trip to Florida.

"We were allowed to connect on a level that we haven't before," AJ said.

Melanie's family now wants to make the community safer.

"From the roundabout to Maple Street, in between the fields, there's no crosswalk... not even a sign saying, 'Be careful, people crossing.' We would like to see that change," Abraham said.

On Sunday, hundreds came out for Melanie's funeral. Abraham said she had the ability to bring all kinds of people together, saying, "There were a lot of people out there and we'll remember that forever."

The Minnesota State Patrol is handling the reconstruction of the crash. Northfield Police said results of the investigation could take several weeks.

The family is praying the rosary every night at 7 p.m. this week. The public is welcome to attend the prayer at 404 Juniper Ave. W. in Northfield.

You can also support the family through this GoFundMe page.

Watch more local news: