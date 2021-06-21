Family searching for missing 26-year-old St. Bonifacius man

Family members say Keegan Oyugi, a Crown College graduate, was reported missing 10 days ago, after failing to return home.

MINNETRISTA, Minn. — Keegan Oyugi is seen in photos smiling. Family members say 26-year-old Oyugi, who recently graduated from Crown College, was reported missing 10 days ago, after his brother noticed he didn’t come home.

“My son called and said he was going to make a report at the police station, and we came here on the 15th, which was actually my birthday, and we flew in from Kansas,” says Keegan's mother, Mirriam Oyugi.

Since then, family members, the community and organizers with Minnesota Kenyans Associations have been searching high and low – for any sign of Keegan.

"It is very difficult for us," says Richard Oyugi, Keegan's father. "Yesterday, we called our friends from Wichita to help us.”

Lillian Otieno is one of the team search leaders helping the family in their search. "We are human beings and it’s very natural to rally behind this effort, it’s not just the Kenyans in Minnesota, it’s everyone," says Otieno. "We have searches planned as we speak, there’s a meeting to figure out where to search and we just met with Minnetrista police.”

According to police, Keegan was last seen around 4 a.m. on Saturday, June 12th, leaving the Prior Lake Savage area on his way home St. Bonifacius. He was seen driving his 2012 red Ford Mustang with a white stripe on the rocker panel – with a temporary Kansas plate. He was last seen wearing a red and white vertical strip shirt with a navy blue horizontal stripe at the chest, dark blue jeans and black and red shoes.

Now, loved ones and the community are asking for more resources and the public’s help to find Keegan.

"Whatever we need to do to get the resources here, we need to do it," says Huldah Momanyi. "There’s a lot of resources in this state and lets get some resources to Detective Wagner and make sure that our brother is given the same attention as any other child missing in this state.”

Anyone with information should call the Minnetrista Police Department at 952-446-1131.