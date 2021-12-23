Family desperate for return of missing teen

Jymirah Chatman's mother says the 16-year-old from Brooklyn Park has struggled with mental issues in the past. The teen was last seen the night of Dec. 19.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — The family of a teen missing since last weekend is asking for help in locating her.

Sixteen-year-old Jymirah Chatman was last seen late Sunday, Dec.16. Her mother says the Brooklyn Park teen has a history of mental health issues, and her family is praying for her return home.

Brooklyn Park Police say Jymirah left a note indicating she was leaving but would return. Investigators looking at the case determined that at 4 a.m. Monday she was a passenger in a blue 2002 Toyota Camry that was involved in a single-car crash on I-94 near Mauston, Wisconsin. Police who responded say the teen was with a 32-year-old man from Detroit, Michigan.

Jymirah is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall and 120 pounds, with brown eyes and her hair in dreadlocks. She might be wearing a black coat with a pink fur hood, and traveling with her saxophone.

If you see her, or know of her whereabouts, the family is asking you to contact law enforcement immediately.