Family warns of fire pit danger after toddler gets third-degree burns

The accident happened the day after the bonfire. No flames. No smoke. Just coals and ash still hot from the night before and a toddler reaching for a stick on top.

MINNEAPOLIS — When the Levenhagen family had their first bonfire of the summer the night of May 30, they could never have expected it would ignite a nearly month-long stay at Hennepin Healthcare's Burn Unit.

The family, from Vergas, Minnesota, let the fire burn out that night, without putting water on it to cool it down.

The next day, the coals and ash were still hot when 20-month-old Troy Levenhagen reached for a stick on top of the fire pit and started to fall in.

"He put the left [hand] down first. That started to burn, so he put the right one down. At that point, the [fire pit] ring was high enough that his feet actually came off the ground and he put all his body pressure down on his hands. That's why they burned so deep," Troy's dad, Alex Levenhagen said. "He was touching at least 600-700 degree coals."

Troy's eight-year-old sister pulled him from the pit before he fell further in. The family then rushed him to the local Emergency Room, which sent him to Hennepin Healthcare.

"They said right away, it's all third-degree, full thickness burns," Alex said. "He actually lost this pinky [finger], all but the last bone of the ring finger, and the tip of the middle [finger] from the depth of the burns."

Troy received skin grafts on both hands. His family says he'll need rehab, but will be okay.

"We've got a strong little boy. He's a fighter," Alex said.

While Troy recovered at Hennepin Healthcare, Alex learned they're not the only family with this story.

"We've been here almost a month and we've had other kids come in with similar instances," he said.

Which is why Alex is sharing a simple message: Put water on your fire at the end of the night.

"Don't let that coal bed sit there," he said.