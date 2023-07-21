Fans bring 'big energy' to Beyoncé's Renaissance

The BeyHive was buzzing on the University of Minnesota campus as one of the world's largest music icons performed at Huntington Bank Stadium.

MINNEAPOLIS — Fans were feelin' like falling in love Thursday at the Renaissance World Tour stop in Minneapolis. Queen Bey had crowds roaring at Huntington Bank Stadium as the icon performed for the first time in the state since 2018.

Beyoncé didn't just play dance hits from her latest album "Renaissance." The icon brought back some of her greatest and most popular songs like "Crazy In Love," "I Care" and "Partition." The open-air show at the University of Minnesota drew tens of thousands of fans into the stadium and was equally entertaining for those sitting outside it listening.

Fans traveled from across the midwest for the show, several of them questioning why Beyoncé picked to perform on the University of Minnesota campus compared to Minneapolis' largest venue, the U.S. Bank Stadium. Other fans say they preferred the open-air choice.

On Thursday, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey issued a proclamation declaring June 20, 2023 as "Bey Day" in the city in honor of her "successful and undeniably Flawless career."

Beyoncé is a world-renowned singer, artist, and producer. With the most Grammy awards in history, we couldn’t be more excited to have her performing in MPLS tonight. I’m beyond excited to proclaim today as “Bey Day” in the City of Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/ZyXsuCQEcA — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) July 20, 2023

Paisley Park got in on the buzz as well, uploading a picture of Beyoncé and Prince performing at the 2004 Grammy Awards.

