'They include everyone' fans show love for Lynx after season-ending loss

MINNEAPOLIS — With four championships under their belt, it's hard for fans not to have high expectations for the Minnesota Lynx. The team fell 75 - 90 against the Connecticut Suns in game three of their playoff series, effectively ending the Lynx' bumpy season.

“The Lynx started off poorly, they had a lot of injuries, " fan Mary McGowan said. "But they don't give up. They have such tenacity.”

McGowan, a former Iowa collegiate athlete, says the Lynx organization is inclusive and diverse. She says it's part of the reason why she has had season tickets for so long.

"It's a community," McGowan said.

Bekah Bailey agrees. She's had season tickets for six years.

"This year was an uphill battle," Bailey noted.

The Lynx did suffer some injuries throughout the season, and this is their first year without all-star Silvia Fowles who retired in 2022. Legendary Coach Cheryl Reeve navigated the challenging times and helped push the team into a playoff spot that many critics questioned the possibility of.

