Fargo police asking for public's assistance locating missing 30-year-old woman

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 30-year-old that family believes to be in the Fargo area.

According to a press conference Tuesday afternoon by police, Jessica Houser, 30, was last heard from on Friday, April 30. Officials say she is 4-foot-11, with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. Police say there is a person of interest they're attempting to contact, but couldn't say whether Houser is believed to be in any danger.