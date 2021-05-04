x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Local News

Fargo police asking for public's assistance locating missing 30-year-old woman

Officials say Jessica Houser, 30, is 4'11, with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. She was last heard from on Friday, April 30.
Credit: Fargo Police Department

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 30-year-old that family believes to be in the Fargo area.

According to a press conference Tuesday afternoon by police, Jessica Houser, 30, was last heard from on Friday, April 30. Officials say she is 4-foot-11, with a thin build, brown eyes and brown hair. Police say there is a person of interest they're attempting to contact, but couldn't say whether Houser is believed to be in any danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call 701-451-7660.

MORE NEWS: Missing Minneapolis toddler found safe in another state

MORE NEWS: Gov. Walz to make announcement on state-wide COVID restrictions Thursday