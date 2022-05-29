Farm with roughly 200,000 chickens catches fire in Wright County

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said a poultry building on the farm, with about 200,000 chickens inside, was damaged in a fire on Saturday night.

HOWARD LAKE, Minn. — A farm that was home to about 200,000 chickens burned down on Saturday night, according to local law enforcement officials.

Wright County Sheriff Sergeant Troy Wachter said crews responded to a structure fire on Mowery Avenue in Howard Lake at about 10 p.m. Saturday.

Wachter said a poultry building on the farm was on fire, with about 200,000 chickens inside.

Officials say no injuries were reported, but there was extensive damage to property.

The Wright County Sheriff's Office said the farm fire is believed to have been accidental but the state fire marshal is investigating the cause.

