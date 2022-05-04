Report shows farmers earned record profits ahead of spring planting season

Farm profits in 2021 were the second-highest among the historical records tracked by the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence.

FARMINGTON, Minn. — All the forecasted rain this week will help unthaw the ground that might still be frozen, which is good news for farmers as the spring planting season is right around the corner.

"Sure, it's wet and muddy now, but we'll be glad we got this," said farmer Aaron Brand.

The soggy start to spring is unlike last year when much warmer temperatures disrupted the planting season. Brand plans to have his crops in the ground by May 1.

Prices for certain crops continue to grow, too. So much so, an annual profits report shows a farmer's bottom line vastly improved in 2021. The Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence says the median net farm income for Minnesota farms reached $166,262 in 2021.

When adjusted for inflation, 2021 farm profits were the second-highest among the historical records tracked by the Minnesota State Agricultural Centers of Excellence and the University of Minnesota Extension.

"I think it’s really important for Minnesotans to realize that agriculture is a key part of both our rural and our urban economy, and when farmers are doing well, that reverberates through small town Main Street," said Megan Roberts, executive director of the Minnesota State Southern Agricultural Center of Excellence.

Experts say the rise in 2021 was driven by demand for major commodities, like grain and livestock. And despite the drought, late season rain helped yield higher than average harvests.

This was a welcomed change after seven challenging years.

"Agriculture is very volatile, it's very cyclical, and in years like this, you put away some reserves for the likely challenging years that are ahead," said Roberts, which could very well be 2022.

Farmers are bracing for labor shortages and inflation to increase their fuel and fertilizer costs. Brand is using his own cattle's manure to keep his fertilizer costs down.

"We don't pat ourselves on the back because we had a good year," said Brand. "We're just going by the seat of our pants."

The farm report says there's much uncertainty related to farm profits in 2022. The supply chain logistics continue to plague agriculture, just like the larger economy. Additionally, the impacts of the war in Ukraine are yet to be fully understood.

