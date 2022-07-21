Responding officers in fatal Brooklyn Center chase also involved with Daunte Wright scene

Officers Anthony Luckey and Alan Salvosa were first responders at the scene of the shooting death of Daunte Wright.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Hennepin County officials have shared the names of all four officers involved in a SUV chase of a murder suspect that ended in a fatal crash that killed a 6-year-old girl in another vehicle in Brooklyn Center.

Officers Tyler Sheets, Cooper Gauldin, Anthony Luckey and Alan Salvosa pursued 28-year-old Hakeem Waheed Muhammad at high speeds before Muhammad crashed his SUV into a Ford Edge on July 15.

Both Luckey and Salvosa were also first responders at the scene of the shooting death of Daunte Wright last year. Both were witnesses in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, who was found guilty on all charges for her involvement in Wright's death.

According to Luckey's testimony at Potter's trial, he was training under Potter in April 2021 and was driving their squad car before ultimately deciding to pull Wright over. Salvosa testified that he arrived as backup to Luckey and Potter at Wright's traffic stop.

The officers' involvement in the high-speed pursuit of Muhammad in Brooklyn Center last week began when police said officers were tipped off about Muhammad's whereabouts and that there was an active warrant out for his arrest. Police said once the officers located the suspect in a vehicle, they requested support from the Minnesota State Patrol, while also attempting to utilize a tire deflating device in an effort to prevent the suspect from fleeing, but failed.

Police said Muhammad led the four officers on a pursuit. A State Patrol helicopter was reportedly called in to help with the pursuit before the Muhammad's vehicle collided with another vehicle at 53rd and Humboldt Avenues North.

An unnamed 6-year-old girl was killed in the accident. Four others were injured, including a 15-year-old. Hennepin County officials did not have an update on their condition Thursday afternoon. The three other people injured in the crash were released from the hospital on or before July 18. Muhammad was also injured, with a possible broken leg, according to police.

Muhammad was subsequently charged one felony count each of fleeing a peace officer resulting in death; criminal vehicular homicide; and criminal vehicular operation resulting in great bodily harm.

A criminal complaint revealed that he was charged with second-degree murder relating to a Minneapolis shooting only four days before the fatal crash.

The Hennepin County Sherriff's Office is overseeing an investigation into Muhammad's charges.

Muhammad was first scheduled to appear in court on July 20.