Fatal crash reported on I-35W Friday morning

Few details are known about the accident, but officials said two people were in a vehicle that rolled over near NE Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — An early morning crash on Interstate 35W caused fatal injuries, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

Officials said a 2004 Dodge Durango was headed north on I-35W near Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled.

The vehicle then came to rest on the right-hand shoulder of the road, under Johnson Street.

While troopers said the accident was fatal, it is still unknown who or how many people may have been injured. Officials report that two people were in the vehicle, a 21-year-old and a 39-year-old woman, both from Crystal.

This is a developing story, and KARE 11 will update the details as they are made available to the media.

