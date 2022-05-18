One dead after crash on Main Street in Anoka

Police initially reported that 2 people had died, however, on Wednesday, officials said the passenger hadn't died and was being treated ay a local hospital.

COON RAPIDS, Minn. — One person was killed in a crash late Tuesday night after fleeing from police in Coon Rapids. Police initially reported that two people had died — the driver of the fleeing vehicle and the passenger — however, on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said the passenger had not died, and was being treated at Mercy Hospital with unknown injuries.

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, police attempted a traffic stop just after 11:30 p.m. on May 17 on Hanson Blvd. NW near Gateway Dr. NW. The driver of the car, a Buick LeSabre, reportedly fled from police. Officers initially pursed the driver but stopped their chase when the car entered the City of Anoka.

The driver continued on for about a mile before colliding with another vehicle on Main Street near Ferry Street, according to the sheriff's office. When police arrived they found the driver suffered fatal injuries during the crash. A passenger in the Buick was taken to Mercy Hospital.

The driver of the vehicle struck by the fleeing Buick was treated for minor injuries and released at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation by the the Anoka Police Department, Coon Rapids Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, Anoka County Sheriff’s Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office.

